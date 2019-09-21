|
N. Roberta “Nellie” M. Tucker (nÃ©e Wolfe), 61, of Lorain, peacefully went to join her loving husband in their eternal home after a lengthy battle with cancer in the early hours of Friday, September 20, 2019.Roberta was born on April 8, 1958 in Amherst, Ohio to her loving parents Wilbert Elwood, and Nellie (nÃ©e Russo) Wolfe both deceased. Roberta spent more than 30 years in Lorain. She was a dedicated Lorain City School Employee. She was a loving wife, mother, Nana, Nonnie, daughter, sister, and friend. Besides being a hardworking mother, wife & provider Roberta cherished the time with her family. She was a prankster, who loved gardening, yard sales, arts and crafts, cooking and music.Her feisty, loving spirit will be forever loved and cherished by her children: Shannon, Roy (Tricia), Sandra (Shelly), Christina, Yvonna, Jeffery (Libby) Michelle and Tyler (Carissa); 27 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Rose, Iela, Vannessa (David) & Belinda and two fur babies, Sarge & Cooper.Roberta was preceded in death by her loving soulmate, Jeffery Allen Tucker Sr. in 2017; sister and sidekick, Delores “Rocky” Kingsley.Roberta was someone everyone knew. She has been called a warrior, a brave and selfless woman, who was generous of heart. A mother to many, her home was a haven for countless hearts in need. Her family was her life and legacy.Her children will receive family and friends at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home. 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, Tuesday, September 24 from 4 until time of her service at 7 PM. Pastor Jim Senz will officiate.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019