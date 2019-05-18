Nadia Trzeciak (nee Rec) 94 of Key Largo, FL formerly of Avon Lake, Ohio passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Homestead, FL. She was born September 26, 1924 to parents Alexander and Maria (nee Ivakhno) Rec in Svitailovo, Poltava Oblast, Ukraine.Nadia was a school teacher in the Ukraine and aN orthodontics assistant in Canada. She was a WWII survivor that escaped both the Soviets and the Nazis. She attended Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany; and was a member of St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Lorain, Ohio. She enjoyed traveling, skiing, gardening and raising her children.She is survived by her beloved children, Lt. Col. Anthony Trzeciak, USAF Retired (Mary) of Key Largo, FL, and Dr. Victor Trzeciak (Susan, deceased) of Avon Lake, Ohio; loving grandchildren: Anthony A. Trzeciak of Nashville, TN., Alexander R. Trzeciak of Washington D.C., Alexander J. Trzeciak of San Francisco, CA. and Dr. Nicholas Trzeciak of Cleveland, Ohio.She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Antoni Trzeciak and her brother, Vasil Rec (KIA during WWII).Friends may call at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon-Belden Road, Avon Lake on Wednesday May 22 from 6-8pm where a Parastas service will be held at 7:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 2304 East 34th St. Lorain Thursday May 23 at 10:00am. Fr. Dmitri Belenki will officiate. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202 Published in The Morning Journal on May 19, 2019