Nadine “Denie” Burich Donat passed away on Monday, July 24, 2020 peacefully in her West Hills, California home with her husband by her side. She was excited to cross the Rainbow Bridge and be reunited with all the animals she loved in this life.Denie was born in South Lorain, Ohio to Martin Robert and Anna (nee Gill) Burich.She graduated from Southview High School, Lorain where she played on the first girls’ varsity tennis team and went undefeated. A lifelong tennis player, she was Lorain City Doubles champion in her youth. While at Southview, she was Varsity Cheerleading Captain, a member of National Honor Society, a teacher’s aide, Concert Choir, Chorale, band and orchestra where she played flute. In the musicals, she always played the comedic leads! She was second in her class of 485 in service. She had a major crush on Mike Rak.Denie went on to graduate from Bowling Green State University. She is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. While at BGSU, she was a member of Panhellenic Council, Student Government, was a campus tour guide, an orientation leader, on the homecoming committee and participated in the charity dance marathon. She was named to the Golden Torch Greek Leadership Honor Society. She was Sigma Chi Derby Darling and was named homecoming queen.Denie belonged to St. Mary’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Lorain. She was proud of her Ukrainian and Croatian heritage. She was a member of a Ukrainian Dance group that danced in the Lorain International Festival for years. In Los Angeles, she was a member of the renowned Kobzhar National Ukrainian Choir.Denie was a lifelong animal lover and advocate. She was a member of Best Friends Animal Society Golden Circle. She served in many areas for Best Friends and was named outstanding volunteer. She was a part of NKLA (No Kill LA) that helped turn Los Angeles into a no kill city in 2017. She also belonged to Geauga Home Society Leadership Circle. She served on the boards of several charities and supported many animal rescues. Denie also volunteered with the Los Angeles Kings charities and help coach a special needs ice hockey team, her heart belonged to the animals and her beloved Cleveland Indians. Denie always said, “When you are born, a passion is put into your heart and if you are lucky, you find out what it is – mine is for the animals.”Denie and her husband travelled the world and went on many cruises. Wherever they went, she would always manage to find a no kill rescue and make a donation. She always felt blessed to be a part of Best Friends and to have met many of the Vicktory Survivors.Denie is survived by her husband, John who supported her love of animals and the outdoors – he was amazing! She is also survived by her favorite cousins, Brooke Burich and Michael Kulchycki; her lifelong friend and partner in mayhem, Laura Medina; two great-nieces, Kierstyn and Mad Maddie; a great nephew, Jason; children of her deceased nephew, Robbie Hayden.She was preceded in death by everyone (that’s what happens when you are an “oops” baby and born 27 years after your only sibling!) And of course, all of her dogs – Blackie, Bunger, Tugmutt, Scooby, Lucky, Baily, a pet squirrel, Squirrely McNutt and her pet chicken, Henrietta. Her dogs Sasha and Ziggy are still with us.Denie was cremated and her ashes will be scattered in her favorite place. She asked that you do two things to remember and honor her:1. Eat a "really" good piece of chocolate. 2. Make a donation to a local no kill rescue of your choice.Denie said to sign off with – “Happy Trails to you until we meet again” and to picture her walking on a beach in a pair of shorts, sweatshirt, sunglasses, flip-flops surrounded by all her dogs, drinking a diet coke and singing and dancing with joy. She loved you all!For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com
