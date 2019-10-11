Home

Brown-Robinson Funeral Home
2652 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
Nalita K. Yancey

Nalita K. Yancey Obituary
Nalita K. Yancey (nee Jackson), 91, of South Amherst, Ohio, departed from this life Monday, October 7, 2019 at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, December 15, 1927, and had been a lifelong resident of Lorain County. She was a dedicated homemaker and caregiver who enjoyed gardening, cooking and taking care of her family. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Lorain. Nalita was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Yancey; and son, Michael Yancey; her parents, Arthur Smith and Nelba Jackson; two sisters, Betty Logan and Shirley Adams; and a brother, James Edward Jackson. She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Chris Yancey, of Lorain; a granddaughter, Domunque Yancey, of Sheffield Lake; and other family members and friends. She was also known as “grandma” to several children during her lifetime. Viewing will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 220 W 7th St., Lorain with Pastor Stanley Miller officiating. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain. Online condolences at: www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 12, 2019
