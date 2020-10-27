1/1
Nancy A. (Vegh) Eastaugh
Nancy A. Eastaugh (nee Vegh), age 69 and a life resident of Amherst, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.Nancy was born in Lorain, April 25, 1951 to the late Joseph A. and Emily R. (nee Stammitti) Vegh. She was a 1968 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School, Amherst and a 1971 graduate of the MB Johnson School of Nursing, Elyria. Nancy also completed an internship at Baylor University, Texas, and graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing from Bowling Green State University. Nancy was a registered nurse who was employed for 42 years at the former Lorain Community Hospital/Mercy Regional Medical Center and also Allen Memorial Hospital, Oberlin, where she was an operating room supervisor. For the past twenty years Nancy was a Stampin’ Up demonstrator who enjoyed rubber stamping and scrapbooking.Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Maureen and David Neff of New York; grandsons: Max, George, and Francis Neff; her mother, Emily Vegh of Amherst; siblings: Andrea (Tom) Dunn of Bay Village, Christine Vegh of Amherst, John (Cindy) Vegh of Amherst; nieces and nephews: Becky (Chris) Kastner, Allison (Dustin) Devine, Katie (Tom) Vegh, Bob Dunn; a great nephew, Leo Kastner; and her pet cats, Gusgus and Archie.She was preceded in death by her son, David M. Eastaugh (2019); her father, Joseph A. Vegh (1985); paternal grandparents John and Barbara Vegh; and maternal grandparents, Feli and Pauline Stammitti.There will be a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 4 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 200 St. Joseph Drive, Amherst, with Rev. Timothy O’Connor, pastor, officiating. Friends will be received at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the mass. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask when entering St. Joseph Church.The family would like to thank all of her wonderful lifelong friends who have been her angels for the past seven years through her knee replacements and colon cancer diagnosis.Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, Amherst, entrusted with arrangements.


Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
