|
|
Nancy A. Hall (nee White), age 69, of Lorain, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at her residence while under the care of Crossroads Hospice following a lengthy illness.Born April 11, 1951 in Lodi, Ohio, she lived in Amherst before moving to Lorain in 1968.Nancy was homemaker who enjoyed making cakes, crafting and shopping. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.Surviving is her loving husband of 52 years, David Hall Sr.; a son, David Hall Jr. of Lorain; daughters, Lisa (Thomas) DeChant and Vickie Hall both of Lorain; eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; a brother, Ira Robert White of Lorain; and sisters, Peggy Tilley and Kathy Torres both of Lorain.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Hazel (nee Norris) White; and brothers, Jack White and Johnny.The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Christian Life Church, 3559 W. Erie Avenue, Lorain, where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 am. Rev. Wallace Justice, pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.Under the guidelines set forth by the State of Ohio, strict compliance with social distancing and the number attending will be adhered to for the visitation, funeral services and burial.The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, is handling the arrangements. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 19, 2020