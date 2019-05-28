Nancy Ann Filler (nee Litvin), 84 years old, passed away after a short, fierce battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard, of 42 years; her parents, Paul and Ann Litvin.She is survived by her children, Susan (David), Kathleen Hood (Evan), Howard Filler (Kristie), Christine Todd (Richard); nine Gramschildren; and four Great-Gramschildren. Her Gramschildren filled her with love and pride. They were her BFF’s. She will be missed by many, including her swimming pals at EMH (Avon, OH), her friends and her neighbors. Her faith in God was strong. “With God all things are possible” was a favorite prayer. Nancy was a great treasure hunter and never came home empty handed. She was a resident of Avon Lake for 48 years and a member of St. Joseph Church (Avon Lake). We are grateful for everyone’s help and prayers.Mass will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 32929 Lake Rd., Avon Lake, OH. Visitation will be at Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, OH on Friday, May 31st from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment to be scheduled at a later date. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202 Published in The Morning Journal on May 29, 2019