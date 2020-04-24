|
Nancy C. Hobbs (nee Mullins), age 76, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family.She was born on July 27, 1943 in Trammel, West Virginia to the late Bill and Mary (nee Coleman) Mullins. At age of 12, she came to Lorain with her family where she has lived since. Nancy worked as a licensed practical nurse for Rae-Ann nursing facilities in Westlake for 25 years.She was a member of Green Pastures Baptist Church in Oberlin and she enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, taking care of her Pomeranians and attending church functions.Surviving is her soul mate and husband of 16 years, Carl Hobbs; daughters, Michelle Perrigan of Elyria and Renee Regal of Lorain; step daughter, Dreama Lute of Lorain; 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and several great great-grandchildren; step-sons, Scott Hobbs of Virginia Beach and Carl Hobbs of California; a brother, Grover Foster of Florida; and sisters, Jeanette Zuffa of Lorain, Judy Shephard of West Virginia and Dorothy Watson of Virginia.Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, David Woody; and a sister Terri Adkinson.Private funeral services were held in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Kurby Perrigan pastor of Green Pastures Baptist Church officiated. Burial followed in Ridge Hill Memorial Park. To send online condolences go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in www.morningjournal.com on Apr. 24, 2020