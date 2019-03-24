Home

Nancy Jean (LeRoy) Beecher

Nancy Jean (LeRoy) Beecher Obituary
Nancy Jean Beecher (nee LeRoy), 84, of Fremont, IN died Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Northern Lakes Nursing Home, Angola, IN after a brief illness.She was born December 17, 1934 in Lorain, Ohio and had been a Fremont resident for the past three years moving from Vermilion, Ohio.Nancy worked as an office manager in the financial aid office at the Ohio Business College in Lorain, Ohio for 15 years, retiring in 1997. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Vermilion and Peace Lutheran Church, Fremont. She had served on the advisory board for the Salvation Army, Vermilion and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in Vermilion. Nancy enjoyed reading and music.She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Milton Charles Beecher of Fremont, IN; sons, Glen (JoAnn) Beecher of Fremont, IN and Kelly (Robin) Beecher of Watsonville, CA; grandchildren, Logan Bryan and Jackie Thiel; and four great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur E. and Regina (nee Sanders) LeRoy.A memorial service will be held April 6, 2019 at 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 IN-120, Fremont, IN 46737. Private inurnment will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio at a later date.Online condolences may be made atwww.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 25, 2019
