Nancy Lou McPherson (nee Ondick), 69, of Avon, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 after a courageous battle of many years with cancer. She was born October 22, 1950 to the late Bob and Lucy (nee Pillari) Ondick in Lorain, OH.Nancy relished being around her family and loved her daughters unconditionally. Her devotion was to her girls, they were her life. Her family oriented spirit was also shared by her love to her siblings and nieces and nephews. She valued her family and her time spent with them was precious to her.Nancy always enjoyed her porch parties with family and friends, spending time shopping (especially for jewelry), and trying new foods and exploring new places.Loving mother of Shauna (Mike) Alten and Colleen (Dave) McPherson-Worden; sister of George (Monica) Ondick, Julie Smolka, Mary Jo Shannon, Roberta (Dennis) Gill, Ginny Gunther, John (Kim) Ondick, Rosey (Raymond) Park, Laura (Tom) McGuirk and Elaine (Mark) Gregory; niece of Rose Stuber; and aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families.Preceded in death by her husband, Jim McPherson; and a sister, Sara Jane McMullen.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192.Family will receive friends Sunday, October 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Funeral service will be held Monday, October 28 at 10 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio.440-937-6175
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 25, 2019