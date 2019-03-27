|
|
Nancy Lou O’Connor (nee Woodyard), 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ames Family Hospice in Westlake, OH.She is survived by her sons, Timothy P. (Rebecca) and Terence R. (Earlene) O’Connor; grandson, Patrick J.; and six siblings.She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Richard “Chick” O’Connor.Funeral services are private. Christian burial services will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Grafton, WV.Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to Ames Family Hospice House, 30080 Hospice Way, Westlake, OH 44145.Arrangements by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home, Lorain, OH. Online condolences may be sent using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 28, 2019