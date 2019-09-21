|
|
Nancy Lou Salmons, age 79, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Lorain, Ohio, April 16, 1940 to the late Clearance and Mary (nee Harrison) Fisher, she remained in the community her life, to marry and raise her loving family.Nancy was a member of the Delaware Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling out west on vacations, gardening and spending time with her family.She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Walter Salmons; children, Sherry (Jerry) Moran, Renee Kees, Vickie (Scott) Sargent and Scott Salmons; brother, Richard (Karen) Fisher; sister, Kay Fisher; grandchildren, Ashlee Moran, Lauren, Taylor and Randi Sargent.Private family services were held under the direction of the Walter A. Frey Funeral Home (440) 244-2144.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 22, 2019