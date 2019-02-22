|
Nancy McBride, 68, daughter of the late Joseph and Winifred (nee O'Doherty) McBride, died on February 20, 2019, in Denver, CO. Nancy was a longtime resident of Lorain, OH, and a 1969 graduate of Lorain High School.She worked as a nurse's aid at Avon Oaks Nursing Home and Ohio Veterans Home.She also filled her life with many volunteer activities. She very much loved, and was loved by, many cousins, aunts, uncles, neighbors, friends, and caregivers. She was joyful and endearing to everyone she met. In recent years, Nancy lived in Denver, near her immediate family.She is survived by her siblings, Cathy Murphy (Joe), Beth McBride, Dan McBride (Sharon), Missy Sanner (Mark), Carol McBride Hamilton (Gil), Colleen McBride Hanson (Tom). She was also a loving aunt to Molly and Ellie Hanson, Joe and Taylor Hamilton, Janet and Emily Sanner.Arrangements are being made for a future date.Condolences and memories can be sent to Carol Hamilton, 7172 Glencoe Circle, Centennial, CO 80122. Memorial contributions can be sent to St. Anthony School, Tommy Zaworski Scholarship Fund, 1305 East Erie Avenue, Lorain, OH 44052.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 24, 2019