Nancy Dean Stone (nee Hange), 84, of Vermilion, died peacefully Friday, September 13, 2019 at her home after a short illness.She was born May 3, 1935in Oberlin and had been a Vermilion resident since 1998 moving from Berlin Heights.Nancy had worked for Apple Hill Orchards and as a telephone operator in Oberlin.She was a member of Church of Christ, Vermilion and enjoyed playing the piano and playing games on her phone.She is survived by her daughters, Vicki Bodzash, Wellington, Melody Spence and Cindy Stone of Vermilion; sons, Paul (Marica) Stone, Columbus and Leslie (Denise) Stone of Vermilion; 10 grandchildren; 9 great great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Stone in 1997, her parents Thomas and Frances (nee Driggs) Hange and sisters, Eleanor, June and Tommy.The family will receive friends on TueadaySeptember 17, 2019 from 4 pm to 8 pm at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. Private entombment will be at Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.The family suggests memorial contributions to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 15, 2019