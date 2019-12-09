|
Naomi Ruth Buchs (nee Tanner), 88, of Vermilion, died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice after a brief illness. She was born January 28, 1931 in Diana, WV and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 54 years. Ruth was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church, Vermilion where she belonged to the Turn Around Gang. She had attended Bible Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church prior to making Lakeview Baptist Church her home. She enjoyed walking on the beach, listening to Bluegrass Music, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her sons, David Donald (Kristen) Lake, of La Grange, Robert Paul Lake, of Amherst, Silas Allen (Lora) Buchs, of Vermilion, Benjamin Timothy (Shannon) Buchs, of Amherst; daughters, Robin Dorthea Lake, of PA, Deborah Diane (Claudio) Montana, of Vermilion, Renna Lynn (Mike) Baranski, of Avon, Ruth Janet (Jimmy) Rice, of Vermilion; 23 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Tanner, of LaGrange, Jerry Tanner, of North Ridgeville, and Ralph Tanner, of Jumbo, WV; and her sisters, Lilly Irene Tenney, of Diana, WV, Naomi Gay Davis, of Beckley, WV, Mary Cool, of LaGrange, and Mabel Hampton, of Elyria. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Terri Lake; first husband, Junior J. Lake; second husband, Silas Peter Buchs; third husband, Roger Dale Carte; parents, Robert and Sarah (nee McCourt) Tanner; brothers, David, Bobby, and George Tanner; and her sisters, Ann Chumney, Rosalee Cobb, Dorothea A. Moyel, Martha Elizabeth "Betty" Camilla, and Cora Tanner. Friends may call Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089. Friends may also call Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. The Rev. Cliff Morris will officiate. Interment will take place at Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana, WV on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 12 Noon. The family suggests memorial contributions to Lakeview Baptist Church, 591 Ferndale Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 10, 2019