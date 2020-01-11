|
Ned A. Jones, age 65 a lifelong resident of Lorain passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain. He was afflicted with Juvenile Diabetes at an early age.He was born on April 6, 1954 in Lorain, Ohio to Ernest D. and Anna (nee Binder) Jones. He graduated from Admiral King High School in 1972. He went on to further his education at Lorain County Community College where he earned his Associates Degree.He worked for Admiral Locksmiths and Ganobcik Security Locksmiths. He was an amateur HAM Radio Operator with the call letters of “WD8CSP”. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, in Lorain where he served as past president and trustee of the church council.Ned was a member and former treasurer of the Fraternal Order of Police Auxiliary #46, and past president of the Saxon Club Branch #5, and a member of the NOARS (Northern Ohio Amateur Radio Society.He was a kind and generous person that had a hard time saying NO to anybody. He was best known for his sense of humor and contagious chuckle. He even enjoyed laughing at his own jokes. He enjoyed talking to his “HAM” radio buddies and listening to the Kool Kat Oldies Radio Station.Ned is survived by his brother, Mark (Myrna) Jones, of Lorain; sisters, Patricia Mahe, of Lorain, and Arlene Jones, of Avon Lake; nephews, Russell Mahe, Matthew (Paloma) Jones, of San Antonio, TX, and Miles (Monica) Jones, of Lorain; and his great-niece, Flora Jones.He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest D. and Anna Jones.Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Interment will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.The family suggest contributions be made in memory of Ned to the St. John United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44053.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020