Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Nelson Orlando Maldonado Laboy

Nelson Orlando Maldonado Laboy Obituary
Nelson Orlando Maldonado Laboy, 58, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland following a brief illness. He was born April 6, 1961 in Ponce, Puerto Rico. He came to Lorain in 1989. He worked as a Basement Water Proofer. He is survived by his sons, Nelson (Yajira) Maldonado, Jr., Christian (Sarah) Maldonado, Alex (Andrea) Maldonado and Alexis Maldonado; grandchildren, Alex Jandiel, Christian Josiah, Christopher and Zaida; brothers, Victor Maldonado, Jr., Fernando Maldonado, Edwin Maldonado and Juan Maldonado; sisters, Wanda Maldonado and Sandra Maldonado; and his ex-wife, Dinah Maldonado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Victor R. and Maria L. (nee Laboy) Maldonado. His family will receive friends at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, Thursday, October 3 from 6 to time of a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. Deacon Rocky Ortiz of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain officiating. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 2, 2019
