1924 – 2019. A chapter complete, a page turned, a life well lived, a rest well earned.Nettie Wright (nee Fluker), 94, of Lorain, was called to join her ancestors on Friday, February 15, 2019, with her loving family at her side.She was born on October 28, 1924 in Demopolis, AL. She was the daughter of Rosia (nee Fluker) Cain and Mose Edwards. In 1943 Nettie married the love her life, Clarence Wright Sr. In 1950, Clarence and Nettie decided to relocate the family to Elyria as part of the Great Migration, which took place from 1916-1970, to better themselves. She attended John Essex High School and later earned a Nursing degree from LCCC.After 60 years of social services throughout the community, she reluctantly retired at the young age of 83 from the Jesse Williams Shared Living Home in Lorain.Nettie was a member #69 of the Order of The Eastern Star P.H.A. Amaranth Grand Chapter, Inc., 0.E.S. She was a lifelong and oldest member of Bethany Baptist Church in Elyria since 1951, where she served as a Church Mother, members of Missionary Society and Usher Board. She also volunteered regularly for all functions of the church.She loved the Lord and teaching her children the word of the Lord. Nettie loved to fish, garden, sew, and her cooking was loved by everyone. Her favorite pastime was playing cards, in which she was nearly unbeatable.Nettie was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory two sisters: Mary Johnson, of Elyria, and Bertha Smith, of Atlanta; daughters: Rosa L. Pattie, of Detroit, MI, and Christine (Matthew) Yarber, of Lorain; sons: Clevester Wright and Ronnie Wright of Lorain, Anthony Wright of Akron, Donald Wright of Cleveland, Bobby (Joanna) Wright and Michael Wright of Elyria, Eric (Alicia) Wright of Pensacola, FL, and Royal Solomon of Arizona; sisters-in-law: Eunice White of Elyria, Annie Simmons of Cleveland, Willie Smith and Murna Smith both of Oberlin.She was preceded in death by her parents, Rosia (Fluker) Cain and Mose Edwards; her husband, Clarence Wright Sr.; son, Clarence Wright Jr.; and a brother, John Henry Edwards.Family will receive friends on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 632 W. River Road, Elyria, OH 44035. The Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. in The God's Believers in Christ, 520 W. 22nd St., Lorain, OH 44052. Burial in Brookdale Cemetery, Elyria.Funeral arrangements and services entrusted to Carter Funeral Homes, Inc., 3001 Elyria Ave., Lorain, OH 44055.Online at [email protected]
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 21, 2019