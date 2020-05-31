Neva F. Herchler (née: Barris) 98, passed away on May 29, 2020 at New Life Hospice in Lorain. She was born in Amherst, Ohio on January 3, 1922 to William and Doris Barris(née:Schibley) and was a lifelong resident of Amherst.Neva married Floyd Herchler, on March 25, 1943, and were blessed to celebrate 66 years of marriage. They enjoyed being with their many friends and family, playing golf at Oberlin Country Club (followed by lunch or dinner at Presti’s) and spending their winters in Florida.Neva graduated from Central School and was a lifetime member of St Peter’s United Church of Christ, where she was a founding member of both Circle Six, the women’s auxiliary, and the Altar Guild. In addition, she belonged to Elyria Women’s Club and Friends of the Library. Neva was an avid golfer and bridge player and was known for her wonderful culinary skills, especially her cookie baking. Many of her friends and neighbors looked forward to receiving her boxes of cookies at holidays or special events. Her creativity knew no limits: an accomplished organ player, seamstress, ceramic painter, homemaker and decorator she had a flair for creating beauty and an eye for fashion. However, taking care of her home and family was the most important thing in her life. A very Ioving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, she will be deeply missed.Neva was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; son, Duane and sisters, Betty Reising and Ruth Stauffer.She is survived by her grandson, Bryan Herchler; her daughter-in-law, Karen Herchler of Dover; her step grandson, Ben Garver and wife Mandy; step great grandson, Zachary Garver; former daughter-in-law, Nancy Herchler and her friend, John Dever; and many nieces and nephews.A private family committal service will be held at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion. A Memorial service will take place at a later date.In memory of Neva, contributions may be made to St Peter’s United Church of Christ; 582 Church Street, Amherst, Ohio 44001 and New Life Hospice; 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44052.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.