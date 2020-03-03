|
|
Nicholas A. Breno, Jr., age 88, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Lorain on November 30, 1931, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he fulfilled duty assignments as Airman First Class attached to the 452 Fighter Squadron. He was the recipient of the National Service Defense Medal, as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Breno had been employed as a patrolman with the Lorain Police Department for 25 years prior to his retirement. He was a former member and past officer of Lorain Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 3. Regarded as a scratch golfer, Nick also enjoyed fishing in his free time. He is survived by his daughter, Leesa M. Breno, of North Ridgeville; sister, Fran Canalos, of Huron; and brother, Thomas Breno, of Lorain. Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Lois A. Breno (nee Moldovan); son, Nicholas A. Breno III; parents, Nicholas A. Breno, Sr. and Catherine (nee Ribaric) Breno; brother, Anthony; and sisters, Bea Pogacnik and Mary Ketcham. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, Lorain. Contributions in Nick’s memory are encouraged to the . To share your memories and condolences with Mr. Breno’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020