Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Breno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas A. Breno Jr.


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas A. Breno Jr. Obituary
Nicholas A. Breno, Jr., age 88, of North Ridgeville, passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of Thursday, February 27, 2020. Born in Lorain on November 30, 1931, he was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he fulfilled duty assignments as Airman First Class attached to the 452 Fighter Squadron. He was the recipient of the National Service Defense Medal, as well as the Good Conduct Medal. Mr. Breno had been employed as a patrolman with the Lorain Police Department for 25 years prior to his retirement. He was a former member and past officer of Lorain Fraternal Order of Police Lodge # 3. Regarded as a scratch golfer, Nick also enjoyed fishing in his free time. He is survived by his daughter, Leesa M. Breno, of North Ridgeville; sister, Fran Canalos, of Huron; and brother, Thomas Breno, of Lorain. Nick was preceded in death by his wife, Lois A. Breno (nee Moldovan); son, Nicholas A. Breno III; parents, Nicholas A. Breno, Sr. and Catherine (nee Ribaric) Breno; brother, Anthony; and sisters, Bea Pogacnik and Mary Ketcham. Private funeral services will be held under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, Lorain. Contributions in Nick’s memory are encouraged to the . To share your memories and condolences with Mr. Breno’s family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -