Nicholas Bardosa, age 92, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2020 surrounded by his family in Woodbine, Maryland. He was born July 6, 1927 in Athens, Greece, to Demetrius and Petroula (nee Mitrou) Bardosa, immigrating to the United States with his wife, Katina, and their two children when he was 39 years old. Though he had no money and could not speak English, Nicholas maintained his positive attitude which enabled him to be successful. He worked as a Laborer for Ford Motor Company until his retirement. Nicholas enjoyed gardening and traveling. Most of all, he enjoyed raising his four grandchildren who nicknamed him "Little Papou" and who he shared a special bond with. Every summer, they would travel to the village of Dombrena, Greece. He was a family man who was loved by all and will be deeply missed, though his memory lives on with all of them. Surviving is his wife of 60 years, Katina (nee Takos) Bardosa; children, Demetra (Ted) Argeroplos and Petroula (Jeff) Jordan; and grandchildren, Katerina Jordan, Nikephoros Argeroplos, Jeff Nicholas Jordan and Vasiliki Argeroplos. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Loukas Bardosa and George Bardosa; and sister, Maria Bardosa. Private funeral services were held at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Lorain. Rev. Michael Gulgas officiated. Contributions in Nicholas’ honor can be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 2000 Tower Blvd., Lorain, Ohio 44053. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 19, 2020