Nick Zunich, Sr., 95 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Kingston of Vermilion, following a brief illness. He was born March 28, 1924 in Lorain, Ohio. Nick had made his home in Amherst since 1971. He was a veteran of World War II, participating in the invasion of Normandy Beach on D-day while serving in the Army Engineering Corp. in France. Nick was employed as a iron worker with the American Bridge Company in Lorain. He was a member of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Lorain where he served as the past president and treasurer. Nick was a member of St. George Lodge #66, where he served as the past president. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. Nick enoyed gardening every year, and helped his daughter, Cynthia, plant her garden just last year. Survivors include his son, Nick (Elizabeth) Zunich, Jr. of Pepper Pike; his daughters, Janice (Milan) Katic of Schererville, Indiana and Cynthia Zunich of Amherst; his grandchildren, Nikola Katic, Milana Katic and Alexa Zunich; his siblings, Mitch Zunich of Avon and Sophie Tyrin of Chicago, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mila "Mary" Zunich (nee: Zivkovich) on October 12, 2016; his siblings, Demeter, George, Mike, Mildred Stamatis, Dorothy Kovan, Nellie Raynovich, and Mary Zunich. Friends may call Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Pomen Service at 7:30 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Funeral services will be held on Friday, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. The Hiermonk Nektarjie Tesanovic, pastor of St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, will officiate. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 3335 Grove Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44055. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 19, 2020