Nikki Leah (Staveski) Kirschner
Nikki Leah Kirschner (Staveski), of Amherst, Ohio who was born on Sept. 19, 1972, passed away on September 8th, 2020, in Copley, Ohio, at the age of 47, after a long battle with dementia. She was a 1990 graduate of Marion L. Steele H.S. in Amherst where she was a cheerleader. She was also graduate of Kent State University. The highlight of her life was her seven-year-old daughter, Addisyn. Survivors include her loving daughter, Addisyn Leah-Ann Kirschner; her mother, Mary Ann More; her brother, Matthew Alex Staveski; sister, Karri Ann (James) Webb; nephew, Logan Webb; niece, Skyler Webb; and father, Randy Staveski. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Troy McDermott; maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Alex More; paternal grandfather, Ralph Staveski; and uncle, John More. The family would like to thank Regency Care of Copley for their incredible care over the years and Summa Hospice. A memorial service will be private at a later date. Nikki was a body donor to the Northeast Ohio Medical University.

Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
