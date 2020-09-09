Nikki Leah Kirschner (Staveski), of Amherst, Ohio who was born on Sept. 19, 1972, passed away on September 8th, 2020, in Copley, Ohio, at the age of 47, after a long battle with dementia. She was a 1990 graduate of Marion L. Steele H.S. in Amherst where she was a cheerleader. She was also graduate of Kent State University. The highlight of her life was her seven-year-old daughter, Addisyn. Survivors include her loving daughter, Addisyn Leah-Ann Kirschner; her mother, Mary Ann More; her brother, Matthew Alex Staveski; sister, Karri Ann (James) Webb; nephew, Logan Webb; niece, Skyler Webb; and father, Randy Staveski. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Troy McDermott; maternal grandparents, Evelyn and Alex More; paternal grandfather, Ralph Staveski; and uncle, John More. The family would like to thank Regency Care of Copley for their incredible care over the years and Summa Hospice. A memorial service will be private at a later date. Nikki was a body donor to the Northeast Ohio Medical University.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store