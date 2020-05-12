Noah C. Marcum
2004 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Noah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Noah C. Marcum, age 16, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland after a sudden illness. He was born on April 15, 2004, in Lorain, Ohio, to Shawn and Rebecca Marcum. He was attending Horizon Science Academy. Noah enjoyed computer games, drawing, hiking, snowboarding, working on his car, and traveling, especially to North Carolina. He loved going on the road and working with his father. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to always help others. Noah is survived by his mother, Rebecca Marcum; father, Shawn (Doreen nee Rutherford) Marcum; brothers, Andrew Britt and Shawn Marcum; sisters, Hailey Marcum, and Makayla Marcum; grandparents, Tom and Sally Morrow, and Cindy Marcum. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Marcum; and great-grandfather, Hubert Marcum. Private family funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center at Ridge Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral and Cremation Center
1110 Cooper Foster Park Road
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 985-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved