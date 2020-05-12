Noah C. Marcum, age 16, of Lorain, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at University Hospital in Cleveland after a sudden illness. He was born on April 15, 2004, in Lorain, Ohio, to Shawn and Rebecca Marcum. He was attending Horizon Science Academy. Noah enjoyed computer games, drawing, hiking, snowboarding, working on his car, and traveling, especially to North Carolina. He loved going on the road and working with his father. He will always be remembered for his kind heart and his willingness to always help others. Noah is survived by his mother, Rebecca Marcum; father, Shawn (Doreen nee Rutherford) Marcum; brothers, Andrew Britt and Shawn Marcum; sisters, Hailey Marcum, and Makayla Marcum; grandparents, Tom and Sally Morrow, and Cindy Marcum. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Marcum; and great-grandfather, Hubert Marcum. Private family funeral services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center at Ridge Hill Memorial Park on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020.