|
|
Norma J. Park, age 85, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. She was born on May 12, 1934, in Akron, Ohio, to Paul Myron and Estella Margarite (nee Romoser) Peyton. Norma was a graduate of East High School in Akron, Ohio. Norma was a devoted mother, raising four children and supporting her husband, Gene, through 20 years of service in the Navy, and 25 years of civil service in Lorain County. She loved to read, watch Ohio State football, and solve word puzzles. Norma was an outstanding cook and loved to share wine with her neighbors and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Eugene “Gene” A. Park; children, Rose M. Park, Jeffery A. (Susan) Park, Michelle J. (Russell) Wilson; grandchildren, John L. Yuhos III, Nicole Yuhos, Derek Park, Sarah Usechek, Richard Bahnsen, Timothy Bahnsen, Jeffery Bahnsen, Robert Nickoloff, Elizabeth Nickoloff, Anne Nickoloff, and Jessica Gut; and many great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Norma will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2020