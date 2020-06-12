Norma J. Park, age 85, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Amherst Manor Nursing Home. She was born on May 12, 1934, in Akron, Ohio, to Paul Myron and Estella Margarite (nee Romoser) Peyton. Norma was a graduate of East High School in Akron, Ohio. Norma was a devoted mother, raising four children and supporting her husband, Gene, through 20 years of service in the Navy, and 25 years of civil service in Lorain County. She loved to read, watch Ohio State football, and solve word puzzles. Norma was an outstanding cook and loved to share wine with her neighbors and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Eugene “Gene” A. Park; children, Rose M. Park, Jeffery A. (Susan) Park, Michelle J. (Russell) Wilson; grandchildren, John L. Yuhos III, Nicole Yuhos, Derek Park, Sarah Usechek, Richard Bahnsen, Timothy Bahnsen, Jeffery Bahnsen, Robert Nickoloff, Elizabeth Nickoloff, Anne Nickoloff, and Jessica Gut; and many great-grandchildren. Norma was preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline A. Retelle. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. Private family inurnment will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral home will be following specific guidelines to ensure the safety of all visitors. We ask that you enter through our main entrance of the funeral center, please pay your respects to the family, and exit immediately after through our gathering center door. We encourage all visitors to wear face covering, limited seating will be provided for the service to ensure that a six feet separation is maintained.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.