Norma Jean (nee: Gawne) Sexton

Norma Jean (nee: Gawne) Sexton Obituary
Norma Jean Sexton (nee: Gawne), 88 years of age, and a lifetime resident of Amherst, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Elmcroft Assisted Living following a lengthy illness.Norma was born April 6, 1931, in Amherst where she spent her entire life.Norma devoted her life to that of a homemaker. She loved to bowl and bowled several 300 games. She loved traveling to Mountaineer Casino in Wheeling, WV, to gamble. She treasured her time spent traveling to Montana and Florida with her husband Obie.Survivors include her nephews: Thomas Jewell of Amherst, Ralph Coslet, Rod Coslet, and Tim Coslet all of Helena, Montana, Richard Tammaro of Lakewood; and her nieces: Debra Andres of Avon Lake, Sandra Jewell of South Amherst, and Annette Yarborough of Fort Lauderdale.Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Obie Sexton; by five brothers and two sisters; and her parents, Edward and Edythe Gawne (nee: Gall).Friends may call Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home; 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. The Rev. John Jackson, New Life Hospice Chaplain, will officiate. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst, Ohio.For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 4, 2020
