Norma Mae Zimmerman (nee Archer), born on March 10, 1932 in Rittman, Ohio to Herbert and Anna (nee Boyce) Archer passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Woods on French Creek in Avon at the age of 87.Norma worked as a sales clerk at JC Penney Department Store at Midway Mall for 3 years. She then went on to work as a Sheet Metal Supervisor for Lorain Products, retiring in 1994, after 30 years of service.She was a member of Lighthouse Methodist Church, in Lorain participating in the choir, Martha’s Circle, and visited the shut ins with other members from the Church. She loved to knitting, crocheting, word search and jigsaw puzzles, traveling and fishing.Norma is survived by her her sons, Barry (Lynette) Clodwick, of Wellington, Mark (Kathy) Clodwick, of North Ridgeville, and Tim (Charlene) Clodwick, of Lorain; grandchildren Dustin and Sean Clodwick, and Robert and Kenneth Weaver; step-children, Joe (Nancy) Zimmerman, Georgia, Harol (Tish) Zimmerman, of South Carolina, Theresa (Jim) Zaborn, of North Carolina,Cecilia “Sissy” (Jamie) Pavich, of Sheffield Lake, Denise (Bill) Holtzman, of Elyria, and Amy (Rich) Yourkvitch, of Virginia; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren.She was preceded in death by first husband, Albert Clodwick in 1972; second husband, Harold Zimmerman in 1998; son, Michael Clodwick; parents, Herbert and Anna Archer; siblings, Mary Truxel, William Archer, Dwayne Archer, Sonny Archer, and Cecil Archer.The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 3, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:30 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Funeral services will immediately follow the visitation at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral center. Rev. Adam Davis, of Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church will officiate. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery in Wellington, Ohio.In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions be made in memory of Norma to Lorain Lighthouse Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.dovinreberjones.com
Published in The Morning Journal on May 2, 2019