Norman M. Kummerlen, 76, of Lorain, cherished husband of Judy Beebe, passed away June 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Ames Family Hospice House in Westlake after suffering a year-long battle with small cell lung cancer. Norm’s beloved wife, Judy Beebe, survives him, as do his loving daughters, Faith Kummerlen Sines and Michelle (Geof) Kazmierczak; dearest sister Pat Procaccini; wonderful stepson, Michael Beebe (Carol Heinz); his precious granddaughters, Jillian Kazmierczak, Briana and Ella Beebe of Denver and Ana Lucia Heinz of Seattle, WA; and nephew Keith Anthony (Amber) Procaccini.A 1962 graduate of North Ridgeville High School, Norm went on to study engineering at the University of Cincinnati, LCCC, and Ohio State University. He became a Licensed Professional Engineer (Mechanical) in 1975. Soon after he took a job at Stanadyne (the parent company of Moen Inc.,) as a development engineer, working closely with Al Moen on the single handle faucet. He was one of Moen’s chief design problem-solvers and in 1998 became the first Principal Engineer at Moen. In 1999 Norm moved to Moen’s Product Compliance Dept. where he became the primary link between the product development team and the organizations that ensure the public’s health and safety. He worked tirelessly on 50 standard and code committees to harmonize the U.S. and Canadian Plumbing standards. In 2005 Norm received Moen’s Award for Personal Achievement and in 2008 he received the Canadian Standard’s Association Award of Merit for his leadership. He retired from Moen in 2008 and worked part-time as a consultant until 2014. Norm had many hobbies. His and Judy’s favorite was boating, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends, watching sunsets, and fishing. Norm never tired of working with his hands. He built layouts for his 1944 American Flyer vintage train collection, complete with Plasticville, cattle, and log loaders. He loved treating all his granddaughters to their solo runs. He upgraded his 1946 Ford coupe which he named for his beloved father, Al. His latest hobby was building and flying radio-controlled airplanes which he did with the LZRC club. Norm and Judy loved to travel together, especially to see family. They took advantage of Norm’s many business trips to Canada to see many of the historically beautiful spots. They took guided tours of seven European countries, where Norm relished learning about the history of the country. Norm’s favorite trip was a 25th anniversary trip with Judy where they spent a month in Iceland, Norway, and Ireland. Norway totally won his heart! Norm loved being home and especially in his backyard where he crafted a sanctuary for his family, the birds, and some crafty, mischievous squirrels. He delighted in sharing this space with friends and family and especially his four beautiful granddaughters. Being Papa delighted his soul! He will be terribly missed for his ever-ready smile and his quick wit. The memory of his kind and generous heart and his endless willingness to help will be treasured by all who knew him. Norm was born in Cleveland, OH, to the late Alfred J. and Margret P. Kummerlen on November 3, 1944. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Wesley Alan Kummerlen. A memorial in celebration of his life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Elyria at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dicken Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Elyria. For online condolences, visit: www.dickenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.