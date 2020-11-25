Norvel “Richard” Glen Belt, 74 years of age, and a resident of Amherst, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Symphony at Olmsted Falls Memory Care.Richard was born January 1, 1945 in Farmington, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Farmington High School class of 1964. He was a member of Beacon Baptist Church for over forty years where he served as treasurer, head usher, teacher, bus driver and mechanic.Richard proudly served in the United States Navy at Little Creek, Virginia. He retired from Ford Motor Company with thirty-five years of service in 2004. He then worked for the Lucy Idol Handicap Center as driver and helper for six years.Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching old westerns.Richard will be dearly missed by his wife of forty-two years Geraldine (nee: Hawkins); his son RIchard Belt, daughter Valrie Rice both of Millersburg, OH; his stepson Timothy Hinkle (Julie) of Georgia and Steven Hinkle (Suzette) of Arkansas; his sisters Alma Jean Cothran, Geneva Jo Opyoke, Mabel Louise Sturgeon, Beverly Sturgeon, Athena Sturgeon and his brother George Allen Belt (Tiny); eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents Glen Alfred and Mabel Belt (nee: Crim); his sisters Jessie Anderson and Phyllis McCann and nephew “Little Roy” Sturgeon.Public visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 in the afternoon by reservation at https://signup.com/go/xHRXZbO
or by calling 440-988-4451 during business hours, at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Funeral services will be held privately by the family. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at YOUTUBE/Hempel Funeral Home.The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Beacon Baptist Church; 3407 West Erie Avenue, Lorain, OH 44052.Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com
