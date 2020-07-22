1/
Nyoka "Nicky" (Miller) Jaskulski
1947 - 2020
New Port Richey, Florida: Nyoka “Nicky” Jaskulski (nee Miller), 73, of New Port Richey, Florida, died Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Consulate of New Port Richey after a long illness. She was born January 30, 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia and had been a Florida resident for 18 years moving from Lorain. Nicky worked as a medical records clerk and nanny. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Walter Jaskulski, sons: William Richards of Amherst and Edward Jaskulski of New Port Richey, FL and granddaughter Courtney N. Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents William & Beulah Miller (nee Woods). Private family funeral services were held at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain with burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 23, 2020
KNEW HER FROM ALONG TIME AGO FROM THE 1980.S NICE LADY SAD TO FIND OUT SHE DIED
BOB BERNHARDT
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
KNEW HER FROM ALONG TIME AGO NICE LADY
bob BERNHARDT
Acquaintance
July 23, 2020
rayers and condolences to the family. Prayers and resy easy Nicky. Great family. Good lady. RIP
Bob & Linda
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
