New Port Richey, Florida: Nyoka “Nicky” Jaskulski (nee Miller), 73, of New Port Richey, Florida, died Sunday July 12, 2020 at the Consulate of New Port Richey after a long illness. She was born January 30, 1947 in Charleston, West Virginia and had been a Florida resident for 18 years moving from Lorain. Nicky worked as a medical records clerk and nanny. She enjoyed playing golf and bowling. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Walter Jaskulski, sons: William Richards of Amherst and Edward Jaskulski of New Port Richey, FL and granddaughter Courtney N. Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents William & Beulah Miller (nee Woods). Private family funeral services were held at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain with burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net