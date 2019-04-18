|
Olan Eugene Reese, 90, formerly of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Ames Family Hospice House after a long and happy life. Mr. Reese was born April 23, 1928 on a farm in Lima, Ohio. He was a 1946 graduate of Lima Central High School. Immediately upon graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Mr. Reese served in the 29th Engineer Topographic Battalion in the Philippine Islands. Upon his return from the military, Mr. Reese enrolled at Ohio Northern University and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in 1951. Mr. Reese earned his Master's degree in School Administration at Bowling Green State University in 1958 and completed post graduate studies at the Western Reserve University and Kent State University. Mr. Reese began his career in education as an elementary school teacher with the Moulton Schools in Auglaize County, OH in 1951. The school district was so small, in addition to teaching the students in the classroom, Mr. Reese would also drive the school bus. On November 25, 1954, Olan married Virginia "Babe" Elaine DelSignore of Lorain. After their marriage, Mr. Reese moved to Lorain and was employed by the Lorain Public School System for nearly 30 years. Mr. Reese began his career in Lorain as an elementary school teacher at Larkmoor Elementary School. Mr. Reese also served as principal at Jane Lindsay Elementary School, Boone Elementary School, Homewood Elementary School, and Lakeview Elementary School. In addition, Mr. Reese was employed as the Coordinator of Elementary Education and Director of Personnel for the Lorain City Schools. As Personnel Director, Mr. Reese would travel to colleges and universities across the State of Ohio and across the country to hire and bring the best and brightest teachers to the Lorain Schools. Mr. Reese was proud to have hired many wonderful teachers while he served as Director of Personnel. In addition to his positions with the Lorain City Schools, Mr. Reese was involved in many statewide education associations and was honored to receive many awards. Mr. Reese retired from the Lorain Public School System in 1984. Mr. Reese was a parishioner of St. Peter Parish, Lorain and a member of the Lorain Senior Fellowship. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed following the Cleveland Indians, Browns, Cavaliers, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He was precinct committeeman for Lorain's 7th ward and an election poll worker for many years. He enjoyed playing golf and traveling. He had many wonderful memories of the trip to Italy with his wife, Virginia and vacations to Hilton Head and the Outer Banks with his entire family. He especially enjoyed his trip to Las Vegas where he took a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. Mr. Reese is survived by his daughters, Mary (Ken) Kelleher of Amherst and Meredith (Richard) Muccio of Bay Village; sons, Dr. Christopher (Christine) Reese of Broadview Heights and Olan Richard (Veronica) Reese of Westlake. Mr. Reese is also survived and was very proud of his seven grandchildren, Kaitlin Kelleher, Dominic Muccio, Michael Muccio, Alexandra Reese, Abigail Reese, Ashley Reese, and Tyler Reese. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews in Lorain and Lima, OH. Olan and Virginia were united in marriage for over 58 years until Virginia passed away on July 30, 2013. Mr. Reese was also preceded in death by his parents, Marie (Stanyer) and Mont Aaron Reese; brothers, Mark Reese and Richard Reese; and his sister, Ruth Reed all of Lima, OH. The Reese family would also like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Rockport Senior Living in Rocky River, OH for their kindness and patience. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, OH. 44053 (meet at church). The Reverend Craig M. Hovanec will officiate. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, where Military Honors will be presented. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in Mr. Reese's memory to The Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 531313, Henderson, NV 89053 or The Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Online condolences may be made at www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 21, 2019