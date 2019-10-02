|
|
Oleta K. "Kitty" Hoover Johnson of Amherst, Ohio, peacefully went to join her son, Robert on September 27, 2019. Oleta "Kitty" was born in Sutton, West Virginia on May 14, 1951 to her loving parents, Okey and Garnette (nee Williams) Hoover. Oleta had a long working career, she worked at the Brown Derby in Lorain, the old May Company at the Sheffield Center before it closed, Doctor Breckenridge in Amherst, as an Optometric Assistant and then moving to Bessemer, Alabama with her husband and daughter in 1998, where she worked five years as a computer repairwoman and as a manger in a salvage repair store, where she made many friends, including NASCAR driver, Bobby Allison, before returning to Ohio to be closer to her son, Robert, in 2005. She never met a stranger and could strike a conversation with everyone she met. She loved working in her yard and garden, and she loved her pets. She leaves behind her husband of over 50 years, Larry K. Johnson; daughter, April Ann Johnson; brothers, Mike Hoover, of Summersville, WV, and Joe Hoover, of Little Birch, WV; brothers-in-law, Bill, Mike, Tom, and Dana Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert W. Johnson; sister, Patricia (nee Hoover) Butcher; brothers, Minter Hoover, and Richard Hoover; and her parents, Okey and Garnette Hoover. Private family services were held under the direction of the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 3, 2019