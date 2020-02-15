|
Olga Elsa Kowalczyk (nee Selent) went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2020. She passed very peacefully with family by her side at the age of 99.Olga was born in Lorain, Ohio on January 18, 1921. She was a devoted wife and mother. Olga loved to bake, crochet, sew, and garden. But what she loved most was spending time with her family. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church of Lorain Ohio, where she was a member of Mothers’ Club, worked on many committees, and also volunteered for the Salvation Army.Olga is survived by daughters: Linda (Bill) Quarando, Nancy (Steve) Tischer, Karen (Matt) Edwards, Mary (Ray) Graber, and eight loving grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leo; parents, Albert and Catherine Selent; and brothers, Adolph and Albert.A celebration of life service will be held with family and friends at 9:45 AM, Monday, February 17, 2020 at St Mary’s of the Woods Chapel, 35755 Detroit Road, Avon, OH 44011. A small reception will follow at St Mary’s. The Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, is assisting the family with arrangements. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Cross Roads Hospice (9775 Rockside Road, Suite 2070 Valley View, Oh 44125) or Zion Lutheran Church (5100 Ashland Ave, Lorain, Oh 44053).
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 16, 2020