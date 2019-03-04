Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Bruce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga M. (Svorek) Bruce

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Olga M. (Svorek) Bruce Obituary
Olga M. Bruce (nee Svorek), 87, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, unexpectedly.Mrs. Bruce was born in Lorain on January 3, 1932, daughter of the late Stefan and Mary (Halkau) Svorek. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a graduate of Lorain High School, class of 1951.She was a homemaker and attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. Mrs. Bruce enjoyed spending time with her niece, Sandy, and her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed sewing and her cats. She is survived by a brother, William (Kathy) Svorek of Vermilion; nieces and nephews, Sandra Paytosh, Carol Bradley, Sharon Zilka, Linda Lumby, Lois Weekley, Joan Price, Bill Szorek, and John Paytosh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Bruce, in 1992; brother, Steve J. Svorek; sisters, Augustina Wigton and Mildred Paytosh; and nephews, Robert Wigton and Michael J. Paytosh.Friends may call at the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. with Rev. James Becherer, officiating. Burial will be at a later date.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now