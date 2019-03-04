|
Olga M. Bruce (nee Svorek), 87, of Lorain, passed away at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain, unexpectedly.Mrs. Bruce was born in Lorain on January 3, 1932, daughter of the late Stefan and Mary (Halkau) Svorek. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a graduate of Lorain High School, class of 1951.She was a homemaker and attended St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Lorain. Mrs. Bruce enjoyed spending time with her niece, Sandy, and her neighbors and friends. She enjoyed sewing and her cats. She is survived by a brother, William (Kathy) Svorek of Vermilion; nieces and nephews, Sandra Paytosh, Carol Bradley, Sharon Zilka, Linda Lumby, Lois Weekley, Joan Price, Bill Szorek, and John Paytosh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John D. Bruce, in 1992; brother, Steve J. Svorek; sisters, Augustina Wigton and Mildred Paytosh; and nephews, Robert Wigton and Michael J. Paytosh.Friends may call at the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. with Rev. James Becherer, officiating. Burial will be at a later date.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2019