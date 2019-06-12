|
Schnecksville, PA: Olga M. Fields (nee Kish), 95, of Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Valley Manor Health & Rehabilitation in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.
She was born June 29, 1923 in Lorain and had also resided in Avon Lake and Elyria before moving to Schnecksville.
Olga worked at Tappan Industries in Elyria for 17 years in the Advertising Department retiring in 1974.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and helping her family.
She is survived by her son, Allen G. (Linda S.) Fields, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and formerly of Schnecksville, PA; grandchildren, Kimberly Niedbalski of Avon Lake, Bradley Butler of Bay Village, Elizabeth Bohn of Harleysville PA, and Alison Fields of Norman, OK; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Allen G. Fields on May 16, 1999; daughter, Joyce Butler on June 22, 1995; parents, John and Elizabeth Kish (nee Uveges); brothers, John and Robert Kish; and sisters, Elizabeth Pandy and Anna Pandy.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Chuck Behrens will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.
Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 13, 2019