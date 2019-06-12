Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olga Fields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olga M. Fields


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olga M. Fields Obituary
Schnecksville, PA: Olga M. Fields (nee Kish), 95, of Schnecksville, Pennsylvania, died Tuesday June 11, 2019 at Valley Manor Health & Rehabilitation in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania.
She was born June 29, 1923 in Lorain and had also resided in Avon Lake and Elyria before moving to Schnecksville.
Olga worked at Tappan Industries in Elyria for 17 years in the Advertising Department retiring in 1974.
She enjoyed cooking, baking and helping her family.
She is survived by her son, Allen G. (Linda S.) Fields, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and formerly of Schnecksville, PA; grandchildren, Kimberly Niedbalski of Avon Lake, Bradley Butler of Bay Village, Elizabeth Bohn of Harleysville PA, and Alison Fields of Norman, OK; and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Allen G. Fields on May 16, 1999; daughter, Joyce Butler on June 22, 1995; parents, John and Elizabeth Kish (nee Uveges); brothers, John and Robert Kish; and sisters, Elizabeth Pandy and Anna Pandy.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 14th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11:00 a.m. at the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave., Lorain. The Rev. Chuck Behrens will officiate. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Avon.
Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now