Oral Doris Shobert (nee Hanley), 90, of Vermilion, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Kingston of Vermilion after a lengthy illness. She was born November 28, 1929, in Dubois, PA, and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 62 years, moving from PA. Oral worked as a nurses aide for Lorain Community Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1978. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Vermilion, and the Mad River and NKP Railroad Museum, Bellevue. She enjoyed volunteering and sponsoring cars for train trips at the Mad River and NKP Museum, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Lee (Donna) Shobert of Parma and Donald Lynn (Joyce) Shobert of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren, Renee Dean, Lori Dawn, Adam Wade, and Devon Marie; great-grandchildren, Allison, Dalton, Bailey, and Freya; brother, Marion Cramer of NY; sister, Ruth Ritter of Reynoldsville, PA and Alma Peasner of Beaver Falls, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Reid Shobert in 2016; parents, Delos and Grace (nee Cramer) Henley; brothers, Clair Henley, Robert Henley, Merle Henley, Allen Henley, Aden Cramer, Dale Cramer, and William Cramer; and her sister, Myrtle Necci. Private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association of Northwest Ohio, 480 West Dussell Drive #150, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.