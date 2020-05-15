Oral Doris Shobert
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Oral's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Oral Doris Shobert (nee Hanley), 90, of Vermilion, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Kingston of Vermilion after a lengthy illness. She was born November 28, 1929, in Dubois, PA, and she had been a Vermilion resident for the past 62 years, moving from PA. Oral worked as a nurses aide for Lorain Community Hospital for 20 years, retiring in 1978. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Vermilion, and the Mad River and NKP Railroad Museum, Bellevue. She enjoyed volunteering and sponsoring cars for train trips at the Mad River and NKP Museum, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by her sons, Ronald Lee (Donna) Shobert of Parma and Donald Lynn (Joyce) Shobert of New Smyrna Beach, FL; grandchildren, Renee Dean, Lori Dawn, Adam Wade, and Devon Marie; great-grandchildren, Allison, Dalton, Bailey, and Freya; brother, Marion Cramer of NY; sister, Ruth Ritter of Reynoldsville, PA and Alma Peasner of Beaver Falls, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Reid Shobert in 2016; parents, Delos and Grace (nee Cramer) Henley; brothers, Clair Henley, Robert Henley, Merle Henley, Allen Henley, Aden Cramer, Dale Cramer, and William Cramer; and her sister, Myrtle Necci. Private family services will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions to Alzheimer's Association of Northwest Ohio, 480 West Dussell Drive #150, Maumee, OH 43537. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Riddle Funeral Home
5345 South Street
Vermilion, OH 44089
(440) 967-3212
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riddle Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved