Oscar Otto Lang Jr.
Oscar Otto Lang Jr. was born in Lorain, Ohio, on October 1, 1941, to the late Oscar Sr. and Catherine (Stirzaker-Lang) and John Sopko. Oscar joined the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam with the 82nd Airborne. He came home to work at the Ford Motor Company, the Morning Journal and the Garage Door Company. Oscar had a life long love of gardening. Oscar started his family in the same neighborhood that he lived for over 50 years with his former wife, Telitha. He is the father of Timothy and Nancy, and grandfather to Jeffery Lang and Tiara Lewis. Oscar passed on August 24, 2020, and is survived by his children; grandchildren; former wife; and siblings, John Lang, Susan (late Edward) Balmert, Elizabeth Butts, Carol (Kenny) Balmert; and many nieces and nephews. Services with full Military honors will be held at The Central Park Pavilion at 3:30 p.m. on September 3, 2020. The family requests that you bring a chair, wear a mask, maintain social distance and bring a dish to share for Oscar's celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted for funeral expenses.

Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
