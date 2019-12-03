|
Otto A. Schwarz, age 82, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, November 30th, 2019, after many difficult months of poor health. He was born in Lorain on March 27, 1937. Otto graduated from Lorain High School with the Class of 1955B. He went on to the Ohio State University, where he graduated in 1960 with a B.S. in Biological Science, Health, and Physical Education. Otto then earned an M.A. in Educational Administration in 1968. Otto began his teaching career at the Ohio School for the Deaf in Columbus, OH. As the first hearing coach at the school, he had to quickly learn sign language. He taught physical education and coached football, basketball and track. Otto returned to Lorain in 1969, where he taught Science at Hawthorne and Mason Junior High. He retired in 1994 after 34 years of teaching service. Otto was a former member of the National Coaches of the Deaf Association, the Lorain Education Association, the Ohio State University Buckeye Club, the Lorain Historical Society, and the Cleveland Museum of Art. He was talented in woodworking and was an accomplished stained glass artist. He also enjoyed gardening, golf and all things Ohio State. He was a huge Ohio State football fan and held season tickets for many years. He especially loved and enjoyed his family. Otto is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Patricia (nee Wonderly); daughter, Stacy Ann Schmidt; son, Michael; grandson, Alec (Kaitlyn Bauer) Schmidt; and a sister, Jean Fitch. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto P. and Almeda (nee Holl) Schwarz; brothers, Bernard and John; sister, Marsha Vrabel; and daughter-in-law, Julie (nee Banta) Schwarz. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m., in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Friends will also be received on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 11 a.m., for his Mass of Christian Burial at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44053. The Rev. Fr. Craig Hovanec, Pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow Mass at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Contributions in Otto's memory may be made to either St. Peter's Church General Fund, 3655 Oberlin Avenue, Lorain, Ohio 44053, or to the Ohio State University Foundation, Physical Education Dept. 1480, West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221. To send an online condolence, please go to: http://www.dovenreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 4, 2019