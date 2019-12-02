Home

Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Owen O. Cory Obituary
Owen O. Cory, 85, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susie (nee Alten) Cory; children, David (Sandy) Cory, Mark (Linda) Cory, Diane (Kevin) Selleny, and Donna (Todd) Company; grandchildren, Tara, Matt, Amanda, Sarah, Ashley and Tresa; and great-grandchildren, Alana and Lucas; sisters, Anna May (Bob) Cory and Jean (Bob) Hemminger; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles P. and Margaret (nee Slater) Cory; and brothers, Charles, Lee and Franklin. Through the years, Owen enjoyed being involved with the Avon Jaycees, Lions Club and more recently, the Avon Seniors as their Treasurer. He enjoyed golfing with the same league over 25 years and traveling especially out West to pursue narrow gage railroad adventures. He also enjoyed playing the organ and singing in the Holy Trinity choir for many years. He was a licensed real estate broker and was able to use that background in the management of senior housing properties. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon. Interment will be private. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 3, 2019
