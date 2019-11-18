Home

Garland-Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
Pamela S. "Pam" (Temple) Obbey

Pamela S. "Pam" (Temple) Obbey Obituary
Pamela "Pam" S. Obbey (nee Temple), age 60, and a life resident of Amherst, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at University Hospitals, Cleveland. Pam was born in Amherst, September 30, 1959, to the late Robert and Hilda (nee Binder) Temple. She was a 1978 graduate of Marion L. Steele High School. Pam married following high school and raised her children along with her former husband, Scott Obbey, in Amherst. In the past, Pam worked in the medical field for physician offices in Lorain County. She enjoyed gardening and bowling, but most of all, spending time with her family and friends. Survivors include her children, Brian M. Obbey (Angela Zanni), of Amherst and Jamie Lee (Ryan) Obbey DiSibio, of Connecticut; grandsons, Braydon and Dylan Obbey; sisters, Candice Fike and Cindy Given, both of Amherst; brothers, Terry Temple of California and Tim Temple, of Elyria; her nephew, Alex Given, of Amherst; and life companion, Dan Stempowski, of Amherst. In addition to her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Temple. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at the Garland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst. Private family interment.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 19, 2019
