1/1
Patricia A. (Wilson) Afrates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Afrates (née Wilson), 81, of Lorain, died suddenly on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. She was born May 30, 1939 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania and had resided in Lorain most of her life.Patricia was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lorain and the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary. She worked in the school cafeteria at Irving Elementary School in Lorain. She was an avid bowler at the former Broadway Lanes and served as secretary of the Wednesday afternoon league for many years. She very active in the Singing Seniors in Lorain and enjoyed bingo and NASCAR. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Afrates of Lorain; grandson, Steven Rodriguez of Lorain; sister, Elsie Kay Kistner of Elyria and half sister, Darlene Kuhn of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Afrates, who also died on October 29 in 2001; infant son, Timothy James Afrates in 1967, father, Merle Wilson; mother, Marcella Dallas and brother, Donald Wilson. Private family funeral services will be held with burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to be applied toward funeral expenses.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 31, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved