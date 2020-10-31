Patricia A. Afrates (née Wilson), 81, of Lorain, died suddenly on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Mercy Health Lorain Hospital. She was born May 30, 1939 in Lewistown, Pennsylvania and had resided in Lorain most of her life.Patricia was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Lorain and the Marine Corps League Ladies Auxiliary. She worked in the school cafeteria at Irving Elementary School in Lorain. She was an avid bowler at the former Broadway Lanes and served as secretary of the Wednesday afternoon league for many years. She very active in the Singing Seniors in Lorain and enjoyed bingo and NASCAR. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Afrates of Lorain; grandson, Steven Rodriguez of Lorain; sister, Elsie Kay Kistner of Elyria and half sister, Darlene Kuhn of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Afrates, who also died on October 29 in 2001; infant son, Timothy James Afrates in 1967, father, Merle Wilson; mother, Marcella Dallas and brother, Donald Wilson. Private family funeral services will be held with burial in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township.Arrangements are under the direction of Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Ave, Lorain.Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to be applied toward funeral expenses.Online condolences can be made at www.gluvna.net