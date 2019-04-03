Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Butler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. (Goode) Butler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. (Goode) Butler Obituary
Patricia A. Butler (nee Goode), age 89, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2019 at O'Neill Healthcare in North Ridgeville. Born December 6, 1929, in Berea, Ohio, to Leonard and Minnie Goode, she lived in Lorain County her entire life. She graduated from Elyria High School in 1948 and worked as a clerk at Value City in Elyria for 15 years until her retirement in 1990.She was a member and advisor of 4-H with her husband, Merlin, judging in many 4-H horse events, and was often referred to as “Mom Butler.” They were also members of the Wellington Eagles. In addition to her community involvements, Patricia loved bingo, reading, and enjoyed watching her grandson, Ty, play sports. Surviving is her son, Greg (Sandra) Butler; daughter-in-law, Kathy Butler; and grandson, Ty Butler. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Merlin G. Butler; both parents, Leonard and Minnie Goode; son, Michael Butler; and brother, Jack Goode. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 6 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Dovin Funeral & Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Private committal services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Patricia’s honor may be made to the Lorain County 4-H Fund, 42110 Russia Road, Elyria, OH 44035. To send online condolences, go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now