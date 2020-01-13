Home

Patricia A. (Stewart) Cortez

Patricia A. (Stewart) Cortez Obituary
Patricia A. Cortez (Stewart) passed away peacefully on Thurdsay, January 9, 2020. She will be greatly missed and is survived by her daughters, Trinidad Cortez-Nekich, of Brunswick, OH and Briana Cortez, of Lorain, OH; seven grandchildren; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Vincent H. Cortez in 1998. Private services arranged by Garland-Miscencik Funeral Home and Ridge Hill Memorial Cemetary, Lorain, OH. Those wishing to express condolences may visit the (https://teamkidney.org/campaign/Pat-the-Giraffe).
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
