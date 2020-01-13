|
Patricia A. Cortez (Stewart) passed away peacefully on Thurdsay, January 9, 2020. She will be greatly missed and is survived by her daughters, Trinidad Cortez-Nekich, of Brunswick, OH and Briana Cortez, of Lorain, OH; seven grandchildren; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Vincent H. Cortez in 1998. Private services arranged by Garland-Miscencik Funeral Home and Ridge Hill Memorial Cemetary, Lorain, OH. Those wishing to express condolences may visit the (https://teamkidney.org/campaign/Pat-the-Giraffe).
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 14, 2020