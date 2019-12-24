Home

Patricia A. D’Ettorre, 81, of Sheffield Lake, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Providence Care Center, Sandusky, OH. She was born December 2, 1938 in Lorain, OH, the daughter of Alvin J. and Elizabeth (Ruba) Fuhrman. She graduated from Brookside High School in Sheffield Lake. She retired from Medical Mutual Claims Department and she previously worked in Marketing for White Sewing Machine Co. In her younger years, she ran track and was a cheerleader. She was a roller skating professional in Lorain. She was an avid bowler and had several 300 games. Surviving are her daughter, Kimberly Bailey of Henderson, NV. She was preceded in death by her son, Dominic D’Ettorre; and her parents. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St., Port Clinton, OH, where funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to Providence Care Center or Alzheimer’s Association. The family would like to thank all of the nurses and aids at Providence Care Center for their love and support of Patricia. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckerleveckcrosser.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
