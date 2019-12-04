|
|
Patricia A. Gelonese (nee Krasienko), age 74, and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at home surrounded by family. Patricia was born in Lorain, June 8, 1945, to the late John and Mary (nee Austin) Krasienko. She was a 1963 graduate of the former St. Mary High School, Lorain. Patricia retired in 2002 from the former U.S. Steel Corporation, Lorain, where she had been employed for 40 years. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards, and gambling. Patricia was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, Lorain. She was also a former member of United Steelworkers of America Local 1104, Lorain. Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Bruno J. Gelonese; and their three children, Michael, Kimberly, and Gino, all of Lorain; and her sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Keln, of Vermilion. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jo Spain; and brother, William Krasienko. There will be a memorial mass at St. Mary of the Lake, Lorain, announced at a later date. The family of Patricia would like to extend their thanks to Stein Hospice, Sandusky, for the compassionate care she received under their care. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 6, 2019