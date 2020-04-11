|
Patricia A. Love, 90, (nee Friend) passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center in Lorain following a brief illness.Mrs. Love was born in Lorain on October 4, 1929, a daughter of the late Frederick N. and Isabella E. (nee Mills) Friend. She was a graduate of Lorain High School, Class of 1947 B.She was a lifelong member of Lorain Delaware Avenue/Lighthouse United Methodist Church. She harbored since childhood a passion for rocks and rock collecting leading to hobbies in lapidary work and jewelry making as well as a love of singing and music. She was also an avid seamstress, recently making lap robes and coverlets distributed through the church to nursing homes.Mrs. Love was a retired accountant from Frank, Seringer & Chaney, CPA's in Amherst.Pat is survived by her daughter, Christine F. (Elmer) Ehasz, of South Amherst; sons: John A. Love of Lorain and James J. (Sonja) Love of Marrietta, GA; grandchildren, Matt (Amy) Ehasz and Erika (Geoffrey) Walker; great grandchildren: Sam, Avery, Skylar and Jacob.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell A Love in 2003.Funeral services will be private with a public graveside service later this year to be announced in the newspaper and online. The Rev. Adam Davis, senior pastor at Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church officiating. The family suggests that memorial contributions in lieu of flowers be made to the Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Road, Lorain Ohio 44053.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 12, 2020