Patricia "Patty" A. Martin (nee Workman), age 63, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Mercy New Life Hospice, Lorain. Patty was born in Amherst, August 31, 1956, to Marvin L. and Wilma I. (nee Martin) Workman. She was a 1974 graduate of Midview High School. Following high school, Patty was employed by the Ford Motor Company, Lorain Plant, where she remained until her retirement after 25 years of working there. Patty enjoyed the sunny outdoors, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and nieces. Survivors include her son, John C. Martin (Lisa Williams) of Lorain; six grandchildren, Kayla, McKenzie, and John Jr., and Gabrielle, Gavin, and Gio; her mother, Wilma Workman of Elyria; sister and brother-in-law, Marcia and Greg Coe of Florida; and brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Sheri Workman of Arizona. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Marvin L. Workman (2006); and her brother, LCPL Calvin K. Coon (1968). Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life, 4 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the home of Wilma Workman, 10721 Indian Hollow Rd., Carlisle Township. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, is entrusted with arrangements.