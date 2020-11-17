1/
Patricia A. Picione
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Patricia A. Picione (nee Loughren), 80, of Avon, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born December 19, 1939 to George and Dawn (nee O’Donnell) Loughren in Cleveland.Patricia enjoyed tending to her flower garden, playing cards and traveling. She was very proud of her Irish heritage.Patricia was an exceptionally loving wife, mother and grandmother. She never missed her grandsons sporting events and always supported their endeavors.Loving mother of Michelle (Rob) Howells; grandmother of Rob, Jeremy and John (Ashley); great grandmother of Jeremy; sister of Raymond (Karen) Loughren; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Hank, brother Thomas Loughren, sister Mary Dawn Bohnert and parents.Memorial contributions may be forwarded to the National Psoriasis Foundation at www.psoriasis.org/donate or to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure 5350 Transportation Blvd. Suite 22, Garfield Heights, OH 44125.Family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at Busch Funeral Home 32000 Detroit Rd., Avon. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10am at Holy Trinity Church 33601 Detroit Rd., Avon. Mass will be officiated by Father John Misenko. Interment will follow at Holy Trinity Cemetery.440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com


Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
NOV
20
Entombment
Holy Trinity Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
