Dovin Funeral Home
2701 Elyria Avenue
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 245-5118
Patricia A. "Patty" (Mazurek) Vancs

Patricia A. "Patty" (Mazurek) Vancs Obituary
Patricia A. "Patty" Vancs (nee Mazurek), age 85, of Lorain, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, February 23, 2020 joining the love of her life, Steve, in Heaven. Born February 9, 1935, in Lorain, she lived in Lorain her entire life. Patty graduated from St. Mary High School in 1953 and then attended nursing school. She was a homemaker and a member of the former St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lorain. She enjoyed carrying on Polish holiday traditions, getting her hair done every week and spending time with her family. Surviving are her sons, Steve, of Elyria and Dan (Lisa), of Avon; daughters, Terese Simpkins, Beth (Richard) Santana, Jane Rieke and Stefani Vancs (Sharon Boothe), all of Lorain; 13 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jeanne Holley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Steve D. Vancs, in 2014; a son, Christopher Vancs; parents, Harry and Julia (nee Polansky) Mazurek; and a brother, Donald Mazurek. Private services for the family were held. The Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain, handled the arrangements. To send online condolences to the family go to: www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 25, 2020
